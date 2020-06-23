Indiana DNR shares tips on how you can swim safely this summer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages one to four, and it's one of the top causes of death in teens.

That's according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Unfortunately, we've already experienced tragic drowning accidents in the Wabash Valley this year.

This past Sunday, an eight-year-old from Brazil died.

She was seen struggling in the water near the Mansfield Covered Bridge.

She later died at the hospital.

With summer in full swing and more and more people in the water, DNR officers said they know accidents happen, and that's why they're offering some tips to keep eveyone safe.

Officers said you should always wear a life jacket, and steer clear of the water if you can't swim.

They also encourage learning to swim at an early age and being observant when you're there.

It's by following these tips that you can help keep you and your family safe.

"We want all of the Hoosiers in Indiana to go out and enjoy themselves outdoors. Obviously, that's near and dear to our hearts. We just want everyone to do it in a safe way. Take the extra time to plan before you go. Have those conversations with the family members about the dangers of water" said Jet Quillen.

Quillen said you should also always swim with a buddy, and avoid fast-moving water.