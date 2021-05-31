Indiana DNR set to remove Mansfield Mill's water wheel - here's why

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is planning to remove the water wheel next to the Mansfield Mill.

The site features one of the few surviving historic roller mills in Indiana, but the DNR says the Cyprus water wheel is deteriorating.

The state parks deputy director says two turbines actually power the mill - not the water wheel, so it doesn't provide a clear representation of the history of the operation.

You can learn about the wheel removal and tour this site later this week.

An open house at the mill is scheduled for Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm.