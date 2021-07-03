Indiana DNR is looking for volunteers to report young wild turkeys

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs your help in counting young wild turkey hens and broods.

Starting July 1st until August 31st anyone across the state can send in the number of wild turkey hens you see. The summer months are one of the primary factors influencing the population.

This is an effort to estimate how many young turkeys live through the hottest months of the year.

Brood surveys provide useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and the survival of poults (young turkeys) through the summer brood-rearing period. Summer brood survival is generally the primary factor influencing wild turkey population trends. Information on summer brood survival is essential for sound turkey management.

The Indiana DNR has made it easy for you to report sightings. You can visit their reporting page, here.