Indiana DNR is looking for Conservation Officers

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is currently looking to hire new Conservation Officers. Officers spend most of their time enforcing hunting and fishing regulations as well as patrol area waterways and DNR properties.

A change to the process this year will allow anyone above the age of 21 to apply without a college degree. News 10 Spoke with Captain Jet Quillen and he mentions why they are dropping the education requirements.

“We want to see what kind of applicants we can get from the people who have been out there working in the workforce for years and maybe didn't have the opportunity to go to college and this has always been a job they wanted and that's been a hurdle for them. So we are going to open that up and see.”

The pre-screening test needs to be submitted by Midnight of June 3.

You can go to the Indiana DNR website for more information at www.in.gov/dnr/law-enforcement/