Indiana DNR hits the water to keep people safe on boats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan on boating this holiday weekend, there are some things you need to know before you hit the water.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources shared some tips with us to help keep you safe.

DNR says boaters need to avoid hitting the water when they've had too much to drink. This is part of 'Operation Dry Water.'

The year-long operation will be even more focused starting on Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Officials say you should have enough life-jackets on your boat for every person on board.