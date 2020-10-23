Indiana D.N.R. expects a busy hunting season.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Bow hunting season is well underway here in the Wabash Valley and safety should be a top priority when you head out to hunt.

Indiana Conservation Officer Max Winchell says falls out of tree stands are one of the most common causes of injuries during hunting season. Wearing a full-body safety harness in a tree stand can be crucial to staying safe.

Outdoor recreational activities have boomed in 2020.

And Winchell adds that this year's hunting season could be the largest yet.

"This year, 2020, one of the things we have seen with all of the changes and things going on are that people are really getting outdoors. We have had more people hiking, boating, and fishing. And I expect that to carry over into the hunting season too."

There have been some changes made to the bag limits this year. Winchell stresses to read the 2020 hunting regulations handbook closely.

The Indiana DNR gives us the following tips to stay safe during hunting:

Read and understand the tree stand manufacturers' instructions.

Double-check the tree stand for fatigue and cracks.

Practice at ground level.

Learn how to properly wear your harness.

Use a tree stand safety rope.

Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.

Never carry your firearm up or down the tree stand. Use a haul line to raise and lower them.

Carry emergency equipment like a flashlight and a cell phone.

Make a plan before you hunt.

Tell someone where you will be and when you plan to return.

Know your target and what is beyond it.

2020 Hunting Schedule for Indiana:

Deer

Archery - October 1, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Firearms - November 14, 2020 - November 29, 2020

Muzzle-loader - December 5, 2020 - December 20, 2020

Wild Turkey

Fall-Archery - October 1, 2020 - November 1, 2020, December 5, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Fall Firearm - October 21, 2020 - November 1, 2020

2020 Hunting Schedule for Illinois:

Deer

Archery - October 1, 2020 - November 19, 2020. November 23, 2020 - December 2, 2020. December 7, 2020 - January 17 2021.

Firearm - November 20, 2020 - November 22, 2020. December 3, 2020 - December 6, 2020.

Muzzle-loader - December 11, 2020 - December 13, 2020

Wild Turkey

Fall-Archery - October 1, 2020 - January 17, 2021

Fall Firearm - October 24, 2020 - November 1, 2020



For more information on safety and hunting, you can visit the Indiana DNR website. Click here.

For more information on this year's Indiana hunting schedule, click here.

For more information on this year's Illinois hunting schedule, click here.