WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for your input on its current regulations.

It wants to hear from Indiana residents about fishing, hunting, trapping, and other fish and wildlife regulations.

The agency will use that feedback to update its current regulations.

You can share your thoughts now through September 15.

You can mail there here:

Indiana Department of Natural Resources

402 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Or share your input here.