Indiana DCS releases its 2018 child fatality report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Department of Child Services has released its child fatality report for 2018.

It shows the state investigated 242 deaths. 85 of those were caused by neglect or abuse.

In the Wabash Valley - Vigo County had two deaths and Knox County had one.

The leading cause of death for children in 2018 was unintentional suffocation caused by unsafe sleeping conditions.

By law, the state has to review all sudden, unexplained, or any death involving allegations of abuse or neglect involving children under the age of one.

Death in children older than one are also investigated if it involves abuse or neglect allegations.

