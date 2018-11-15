Indiana Chamber of Commerce weighs in on hate crime law debate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber of Commerce joined the debate on whether the state needs hate crime laws on the books.
The state chamber said it would support a hate crime law in Indiana.
That's according to the Indiana Business Journal.
It's the first time the state chamber has taken a position on this issue.
News 10 has reported in the past that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants the general assembly to pass a hate crime law in the next session.
Indiana is one of only five states without a hate crime law in the books.
