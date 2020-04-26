Indiana Chamber of Commerce releases COVID-19 Business Impact Survey Findings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently released its findings from a survey conducted throughout the state. The survey shows the depth of COVID-19's impact on businesses. The group also made "Return-to-Work" suggestions for Governor Holcomb to consider.

Nearly 1,400 Hoosier business leaders responded to the survey. 56% of respondents ranked the impact on their business as an eight, nine, or ten on a scale from one to ten.

When asked when businesses should resume operations, most businesses responded with "as soon as possible" or "when more widespread testing has taken place".

Fifi's Lunch Box co-owner Jacqueline Ruff says they've had to lay off 98% of their employees. She says they're ready to come back, but Governor Holcomb says it will be a slow and strategic process.

"As far as our business is concerned, we are ready to get back up and running and moving," Ruff said.

"We are not flipping a switch and just going right back to the way it used to be overnight," Holcomb explained, "We will do it very methodically, very data-driven, and we'll get to the point where we are back to work when it's safe to be there."

Part of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's recommendations is specific "Return-to-Work" safety guidelines for employees and customers. They also want to see COVID-19 testing standards and expectations. Ruff says Fifi's is already preparing to change the way it does in-house dining when customers are allowed to return.