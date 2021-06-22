Indiana Chamber discusses Terre Haute during Tuesday meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area officials are monitoring population migration from West Central Indiana.

The Indiana Chamber held its Terre Haute Regional Forum on Tuesday. The metrics they are tracking include population and the workforce.

The Terre Haute Chamber says plans are already underway to make the area a good place to live and work.

State Senator Jon Ford spoke at the event. He pointed out a need to keep talent that local universities attract.

"People are our number one commodity. We need to continue to work on the attraction and retention of our talent," Ford said.

State Representative Tonya Pfaff echoed the importance of education.

"The kids just don't know what's available. So, if we could boost up our internship program," Pfaff said. "To me, the key to economic development is all about education."