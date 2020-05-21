Indiana Campgrounds Prepare to Reopen

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Stage 3 of Indiana’s reopening will begin Friday—two days earlier than previously planned. That’s good news for campgrounds in the Hoosier State who will be fully reopening.

Vigo County Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman spoke on the preparation in anticipation of Friday.

Grossman says this is very exciting to get back open, but the Governor caught them a little off guard by moving up the date. He says a lot of thought went into the process to ensure they were ready for Memorial Day crowds.

Grossman says when they shut down, they hadn’t hired their seasonal employees yet. In just five days, they’ve now hired everyone they need, trained them, and gotten them ready for camping season—something Grossman says is quite the feat.

Vigo County Parks won’t open until 2:00 PM Friday afternoon. Grossman says this gives them some additional time to get some projects wrapped up.

All things considered, he says they will definitely be ready and excited to open back up.

“I know people are really anxious to get out and start camping on Friday,” Grossman said, “Getting through this pandemic has been rough for everybody but it’s nice being able to get back to that sense of normalcy and making sure that we are safe. Our staff is taking the necessary precautions but are also excited that people are able to come back.”

Grossman says safety still takes precedence over everything. Here are some of the precautions Vigo County is taking.

One thing Grossman emphasized is little or no contact between campers and employees. They have revamped their gateways into the parks with no-contact transactions.

Say campers come to Fowler Park—The transaction will be through the window only with no admittance to the gatehouse whatsoever.

Grossman says they’re also trying a no-contact drop box at Prairie Creek Park. Campers will come into the park, select their campsite, make the payment in an envelope, then put it in the security box. They will then get a tag to put on their windshield to signify their payment.

While they are very excited to open back up, Grossman has some advice for anyone coming out.

“Still continue social distancing. All of these guidelines are still requirements of the state,” he concluded, “You can come with your family and camp but keep that social distance while you’re visiting the campgrounds or while you go to the beach and different things like that.”

Grossman said they will be sanitizing all equipment before and after use and restrooms at least three times a day. It’s all in an effort to reopen safely for the people of the Wabash Valley.