Indiana COVID-19 strike team returns to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health is bringing the COVID-19 strike team back to Vigo County this week.

A clinic is set to happen at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this Wednesday through Saturday.

You'll have access to COVID-19 testing and all of the vaccines. That includes booster shots for all that are eligible.

For people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

People age 65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Booster doses are also recommended for anyone 18 or older who got the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.