Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations near 2,200, new state high

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic, state health officials said.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that on the seventh straight day of record-setting coronavirus hospitalizations, Indiana hospitals were treating 2,174 patients with COVID-19. The state agency also reported another 4,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed coronavirus cases to 4,212.

That is up more than 214% from a month ago and has continued rising to new highs that the state has seen during the pandemic.