Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to extend its hours of operation for election day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Election Day is right around the corner. In order to cast your ballot, it's important you bring the right materials to the polls.

Starting Monday, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is extending its hours of operation. The extension is an effort to help Hoosiers obtain their proof of identification and have their voices heard at the polling locations.

Here's what you should know:

Most branches will open their doors on Monday at 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday most branches will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following branches are closed Monday and Tuesday: Fowler, LaGrange, Rockville, and Loogootee.

The BMV will provide a free state-issued ID for voting purposes to unlicensed Hoosiers. You must be at least 18 years old.

Those who hold an expired license following the last general election may use the expired card for voting purposes.

As a reminder, election day is November 5th.

