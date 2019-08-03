Indiana Black Legislative Caucus made a stop in Terre Haute to discuss what's going on at the state level

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- State representatives who came to Terre Haute said they want everyone to know they work for you.

Residents also told us it's also important taxpayers know what's going on at the top.

That's why many gathered for a town hall to talk about what's happening in the Hoosier state.

Deborah Sitarski was one of many who attended the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus's Town Hall Series.

Minority state representatives have been traveling the state.

They're talking with Hoosiers about the work done by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2019 session.

"These are our tax dollars it's, I think our civic responsibility to find out where those dollars go and if they are in fact going where we want them to go," said Sitarski.

Representatives touched on many things like education, health, what bills passed and what did not.

Some even shared ideas on what they would like to see change at the state level.

Robin Shackleford is one of the state representatives.

Shackleford told us that's why it's extremely important people across the state understand what's going on.

"We're the ones that's creating those laws or changing those laws. So going out ane letting people know what's happening how it affects them we see them right back and say now ok we would like to see this type of legislation," said Shackleford.

Shackleford told me it's important for people to know state representatives work for you.

Sitarski says coming out to a forum like this is the least you can do.

"They represent everybody in that district. it's up to those of us who can to promote that responsibility," said Sitarski.

If you didn't make it out on Saturday, state representatives encourage you to reach out to them.

Each meeting and hearing is online.

Click here for a link to their website.