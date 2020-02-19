Indiana Beach releases statement on closing

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Beach released a statement on Wednesday in regards to the recent closing of the amusement park.

“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.indianabeach.com for answers to commonly asked questions.”

The park closed its doors Tuesday after almost 100 years of operation.