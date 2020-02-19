MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Beach released a statement on Wednesday in regards to the recent closing of the amusement park.
“Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.indianabeach.com for answers to commonly asked questions.”
Best Regards,
Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort
The park closed its doors Tuesday after almost 100 years of operation. Watch News 18 at 5 and 6 as we continue or coverage of the park closing.
Related Content
- Indiana Beach releases statement on closing
- Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century
- Vigo County beach to close
- Family of Edwin Jackson releases statement, arrangements set
- Company implicated in Tanoos charges, Energy Systems Group, releases statement
- Tanoos's attorneys release a statement on his behalf
- Sisters of Providence release statement condemning federal executions
- White House drafted a statement on John McCain but never released it
- Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes
- Singapore Summit: full text of signed statement