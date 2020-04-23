Indiana Beach is coming back with a new owner, plans to reopen in 2020

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said Indiana Beach has a new buyer.

The park is planning to reopen this year.

Mayor Gross said the official announcement Thursday has sparked a lot of joy in the community.

"I hope I speak for most for the community," said Mayor Gross. "We are just excited to know that someone, some group has the same affection for and vision for what we know as our jewel."

She said Gene Staples has taken over as the owner.

Staples is president of Indiana Beach Holdings, LLC, and now the new owner of the nearly 100-year-old park.

"Indiana Beach, it has a tremendous legacy," said Mayor Gross. "I am hopeful he [Staples] will keep moving forward."

As we previously reported in February the park closed for financial reasons.

The park's owner at the time, Apex Parks Group said a search for buyers ended successfully.

Indiana Beach updated its Facebook page.

It said, "we're back!'