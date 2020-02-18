Indiana Beach closes after nearly a century

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Beach is closing for good on Wednesday. White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell confirmed that Apex Parks Group decided to close Indiana Beach after a search for buyers ended unsuccessfully.

Apex Parks Senior Vice President Gregg Borman told Mitchell the closure was strictly for financial reasons.

Indiana Beach still has 27 employees, 15 in maintenance and 12 in administrative roles. The future of their employment is uncertain, according to Mitchell. Mitchell also said Apex Parks closed three other amusement parks. It currently operates 12 parks, 9 in California, and three in Florida.

WLFI will have more information as it becomes available.

The lakeside resort was opened by the Spackman family. In 2008 they sold the park to Morgan RV Resorts. On September 1, 2015, it was announced that the park had been sold to Apex Parks Group.

In 2019 a twelve-year-old boy died after suffering a medical emergency on a roller coaster at the park. Investigators determined it was not caused by Indiana Beach or the ride.