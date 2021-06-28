Indiana BMV to offer new Indiana State University license plate

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new license plate will be available at the BMV.

Starting Thursday, Indiana State University has a new plate that will be available for drivers.

The license plate displays the Sycamore Leaf and the university's updated logo font.

If you purchase the ISU plate, $25 will go to support Indiana State Alumni Association.

The university tells News 10 they will use the money to help keep Sycamores connected to the college.

Current Sycamores with an ISU plate and would like the new design could do so for $9.50.