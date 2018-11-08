Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday, Monday for Vets Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
The BMV also says branches with a regular Monday schedule will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.
It says all branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
More information is available online at www.in.gov/BMV/ .
