Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday, Monday for Vets Day

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 7:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

The BMV also says branches with a regular Monday schedule will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

It says all branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.

More information is available online at www.in.gov/BMV/ .

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain, then possible snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

United Way car giveaway

Image

Active shooter training in Crawford County

Image

Police investigate rash of car break-ins

Image

Labels found during History Center construction

Image

Local businesses plug revamped Terre Haute website

Image

Share Your Thursday Forecast - and Thanksgiving

Image

Vets with poppy seed presentation

Image

Sullivan deputy saves choking kid

Image

Mari Hulman George Services

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high