Indiana BMV branches closed Saturday-Monday for King holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The BMV says all branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit www.in.gov/bmv/ .
