Indiana BMV adding ASL, 4 other languages for written test

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says five more languages will be added in the coming months to those available to prospective motorists for taking their state driver’s license written exams.

American Sign Language, the first of five new languages, will be available March 29. Four additional languages — Hindi, Croatian, Serbian, and Tagalog — will be added in the coming months as translations and peer reviews are completed.

“Because ASL will be available in our computer-based system it will eliminate the requirement for these exams to be scheduled in advance,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said in a news release.

Written exams, formerly offered on paper, have been completed on computer terminals since 2013.

All non-English translations of the exam are completed by certified translators and undergo a peer-review process prior to publication.

The written exams currently are available in 14 languages.