Indiana Attorney General's office representatives set to make a stop in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Parke County will have the chance to meet with Hoosier leaders.
The Indiana Attorney General's outreach staff will stop by the Parke County Public Library on Wednesday.
It is part of a program called the 'Mobile Operations Center.
The visit will serve several purposes.
The attorney general's staff will help people search for unclaimed property and file consumer complaints.
Staff will also educate community members on what the department is doing for Hoosiers across the state.
The event is from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
