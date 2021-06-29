Indiana Attorney General's Office appeals judge's decision to force the continuation of federal unemployment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There are two new developments regarding a lawsuit filed against Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

First, the Attorney General's office has appealed a ruling made by a Marion County judge. That's to keep the state enrolled in the CARES Acts Federal Unemployment Insurance Program.

If granted, the court of appeals would decide on this ruling.

The case will stay in state court.

The judge in this care granted Indiana's motion for a new judge to hear the rest of the case.

No additional hearing dates have been set.

On Monday, we reached out to the governor's office before the decision to appeal was made. A representative told us:

“The state of Indiana took the appropriate steps to terminate its participation in federal pandemic unemployment program. The agreement ended on June 19. The Governor and Department of Workforce Development will discuss an immediate appeal of the judge’s order with the Attorney General.”