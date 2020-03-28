Indiana Attorney General warns of scammers offering fake COVID-19 tests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Attorney General is warning Hoosiers of scammers taking advantage of the limited number of COVID-19 tests.

He said these scammers are falsely claiming to be able to provide testing.

The attorney general wants to let Hoosiers know there are currently no tests that can be administered at home to find out if someone has the coronavirus.

Right now, the only tests available in the state can be done by a medical professional.

If one of these scammers has contacted you, you're asked to call the attorney general's office.

That number is 1-800-382-5516.