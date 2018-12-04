Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents wants dismissal of Tanoos charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana group says the Danny Tanoos case could have an impact on all school leaders.

The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents has filed a statement of support for Tanoos.

The former Vigo County School Superintendent is facing bribery charges.

He will be in court on December 19th for a dismissal hearing.

The association wants this dismissal.

It says a conviction in the case would create uncertainty for public officials.

There could be questions where lines are drawn, they say.

The group says business and public relation partnerships could suffer.

Those broken relationships could create mayhem for schools and business investments the association says.