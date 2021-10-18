Indiana Announces Five New GPS Characteristics - here's what that means for your kids

INDIANA (WTHI)- For years, the state has used test scores as a way to determine student readiness. Still, many thought students should be graded on more than just that. Holly Lawson, the deputy director of communications with the Department of Education, recognizes this.

"For a long time, we have focused on a single test score to say how our students were doing," she said. "But, we really know that our students are far more than a single test score."

Since January, the State has been working to change the test score-centered curriculum. After months of research, they have announced five new GPS requirements. GPS stands for Graduates Prepared to Succeed. The characteristics are:

Academic Mastery

Career Readiness

Communication and Collaboration

Work Ethic

Civic and Financial Digital Literacy

Lawson says these characteristics were chosen because they give a better picture of a student's readiness for life after high school.

"Their future can be determined by a lot of different measures and a lot of different factors," she said. "So, we want to make sure that we have a holistic measure here."

Lawson said these requirements will be in place by 2024. These requirements will not just affect high schoolers. Lawson said these characteristics will be implemented in lower grades as well.

"That can't start in high school," she said. "That starts really in early childhood education, elementary, middle, high school. Students are building these skills across all grades."

Indicators for these characteristics will be presented at next month's board meeting. At the December meeting, the indicators will be voted on.

Lawson said these changes were not to punish the schools. They were implemented to create a better relationship between schools, parents, communities and others who have a stake in Indiana education.

"This is meant to be a transparent tool," She said. "So that parents and communities can look and very easily see how their schools are doing and take action to make sure that our students are getting the best education that they can."