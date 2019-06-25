Indiana American Water wraps up $6 million water filter project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water in Terre Haute held a special ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Local business leaders were on site to help the company celebrate the completion of it's latest project.

It cost around $6 million.

Workers replaced aging water filters.

The filters have been in place for around 95 years.

The new filters will produce an additional 2.5 million gallons of water per day.

Leaders say the completion of the project marks the end of a long process.

"Water utilities have to plan out decades. You know, we're not planning for the next four or five or 10 years. We're looking at the next 20,30,50, 100-year planning cycles," Matthew Prine said.

Leaders say they designed the facility with the possibilities for expansions in mind.