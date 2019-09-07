Indiana American Water to flush mains in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Sunday, until October 25, Indiana American Water will begin flushing water mains in Terre Haute.

The company does this regularly to assure high-quality water service and to make sure fire hydrants are working right.

Interruptions in service are not expected. But there could be a drop in water pressure, some slight discoloration, and a chlorine taste or smell.

Experts say try not to do laundry while the flushing is happening in your neighborhood, keep an open container of drinking water in your fridge, and run several faucets with cold water at the same time to get rid of any discoloration.