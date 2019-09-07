Clear

Indiana American Water to flush mains in Terre Haute

Starting Sunday, until October 25, Indiana American Water will begin flushing water mains in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Sunday, until October 25, Indiana American Water will begin flushing water mains in Terre Haute.

The company does this regularly to assure high-quality water service and to make sure fire hydrants are working right.

Interruptions in service are not expected. But there could be a drop in water pressure, some slight discoloration, and a chlorine taste or smell.

Experts say try not to do laundry while the flushing is happening in your neighborhood, keep an open container of drinking water in your fridge, and run several faucets with cold water at the same time to get rid of any discoloration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TERRE HAUTE SAVINGS BANK STATE PREVIEW INVITE

Image

ROSE VS MOUNT UNION

Image

ISU VS DAYTON FOOTBALL

Image

Money collected for P.S. We Love You fund

Image

First and Goal exhibit

Image

Lane closures on S.R. 154 in Sullivan County

Image

Indiana American Water to flush mains in Terre Haute

Image

School corporation wins $10k grant for renewable energy education

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen