Indiana American Water reminds people not to put 'flushable wipes' down the toilet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's something you may not have thought of in this critical time.

With toilet paper in short supplies at many stores and many households are increasing their use of flushable wipes.

Indiana American Water company warns against flushing these items down the toilet.

According to the company, the so-called flushable wipes are one of the leading causes of clogged pipes.

Flushing any type of paper towels or wipes down your toilet, even those labeled as flushable or biodegradable, can lead to sewer backups, treatment plant issues and in-home plumbing clogs.