Indiana American Water reminds customers to watch for scams

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers have been posing as employees, states a news release from Indiana American Water.

The purpose behind the scammers is to gain entrance to a customer's home and obtain payments or steal personal information.

Indiana American Water offers the following tips to avoid such scams:

• Always ask for a company-issued photo ID. Indiana American Water employees carry company-issued photo ID badges. Do not open the door to anyone who cannot provide this.

• Never give cash. Our employees never collect money or credit card information from customers in the field.

• Look for the logo. All Indiana American Water service personnel wear uniforms and drive company-branded vehicles with the logo.

• If you suspect someone may be a utility imposter, close and lock your door, and call 911. You can also call Indiana American Water at 1-800-492-8373 to report the incident and confirm whether service work is scheduled in the area.

• For customers that may receive phone calls, e-mails, or texts from people claiming to work for the water company, you should never give out credit card, account information, or other personal information like your social security number or date of birth if you have doubts about who you are dealing with. If you have concerns, we recommend calling us directly as a means of verifying that you are being contacted by an actual company employee.