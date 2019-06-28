Clear

Indiana American Water customers will see first of two rate increases starting in July

Starting next month, Indiana American Water customers in Terre Haute will see a rate increase.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting next month, Indiana American Water customers in Terre Haute will see a rate increase.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission recently approved a settlement with the water company.

That settlement covers more than $500 million in infrastructure improvements.

In order to make the improvements, rates will go up.

The first increase will be 1.99 percent.

That will be effective starting Monday.

Rates will go up again by 5.79 percent in May of 202.

