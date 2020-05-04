Indiana American Water buys Riley's wastewater system

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has purchased a Vigo County town's wastewater system.
On Monday, Indiana American Water announced it bought the Town of Riley's wastewater system for just over $1.5 million.
The company says they plan to incorporate it into Terre Haute's district.
