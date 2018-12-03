Clear

Indiana AG Hill asks for $5 million budget increase

Embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wants lawmakers to increase his budget by about $5 million, despite previously drawing their ire for spending $300,000 on office renovations and a van with is name emblazoned on the side.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Embattled Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wants lawmakers to increase his budget by about $5 million, despite previously drawing their ire for spending $300,000 on office renovations and a van with is name emblazoned on the side.

Hill did not appear in person Monday to request the increase from the State Budget Committee, which is gathering input before lawmakers write a new two-year budget.

Instead the Republican sent two of his deputies, though other top officeholders — including Indiana’s secretary of state, auditor and treasurer — made their requests in-person.

GOP legislative leaders and Gov. Eric Holcomb called on Hill to resign last summer after he was accused of drunkenly groping a lawmaker and two staffers at a bar.

He denies the allegations and says he will not resign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

Kids and Juuls

Image

New Christmas lights in Brazil

Image

December tornados?

Image

Projects at Vincennes schools

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Image

Clinton roof collapse

Image

Fire destroys Clinton business

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder