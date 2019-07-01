Clear

Indiana 911 dispatchers must get CPR training under new law

All Indiana emergency dispatchers will have a year to complete training in telephone CPR under a new law taking effect Monday.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana emergency dispatchers will have a year to complete training in telephone CPR under a new law taking effect Monday.

Officials say at least 10% of the nearly 2,400 people working in 911 call centers around the state lack such training.

“We recognized that minutes are being wasted when people could be helping their loved ones,” Danielle Patterson, government relations director of the American Heart Association Indiana, told the Indianapolis Star.

Jeff Schemmer, the executive director of Hamilton County Public Safety Communications, said he considers the training to be especially vital for rural areas, where emergency crews face longer trips to arrive.

“If we can get CPR started immediately, it increases the chances of survivability for an individual suffering a heart attack or cardiac arrest,” he said.

Schemmer added that his team is already skilled in telephone CPR and has been for at least 10 years.

“We have to have 24 hours a year to keep up our certification,” Schemmer explained. “So, there’s a lot of classes we have to continually go through whenever they update protocol.”

Ed Reuter, executive director of the Statewide 9-1-1 Board, said many staff members may know hands-on CPR, but this is different.

“It’s one thing to perform CPR with your hands on,” he said. “It’s also important to know how to describe that and take control of a scene that they can’t even see.”

Michael Clark, who works in emergency medical dispatch for the city of Lawrence, said dispatchers have a set of cards they can read from on such calls, though they often veer off the script to calm down callers.

“I try to establish a quick rapport, get their first name, be repetitive, say their name over and over again, tell them they’re doing a good job, try to help get them outside of the excitement of the situation and focus on the task at hand,” he said.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Hot and Stormy Week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way