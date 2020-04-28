Indian State University leaders working on 'return to campus' plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University officials say they are working on a 'return to campus' plan.
They've started to run a series of video updates on a phased-in return.
They are waiting for guidance from state officials, but ISU President Deborah Curtis notes it won't be like flipping a switch.
Officials hope to return in the fall with regular face to face instruction, to the extent possible, but there may be certain considerations made while planning for staff.
Those could include keeping a safe distance between employees, rotating staff in offices, using protective equipment, and continuing to work from home in some cases.
