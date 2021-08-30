Indian DNR honors teachers with a free day at the park

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers, mark your calendars. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will pick up the tab for a day at the park.

It's all part of the College Football Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers Week.

The week runs from September 10 through September 18.

The Indiana college Football community will highlight how valued, respected, and needed our educators are during this time.

Teachers are invited to visit an Indiana state park, reservoir, or state forest for free on September 12.

All you need to bring is your school ID.

