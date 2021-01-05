Ind. Governor Eric Holcomb set to roll out state's COVID-19 vaccine plan

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give Hoosiers details into the state's vaccination plan.

Holcomb met with members of the Terre Haute media on Tuesday afternoon.

During the Zoom conference, Holcomb said more than $125,000 Indiana residents have been vaccinated so far.

The governor talked about a website that will be set-up. At the site, Hoosiers who want to receive the vaccine can learn where to get one.

Holcomb will hold his weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday at 2:30. You can watch it live on WTHITV.com or WTHI-TV.