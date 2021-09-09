Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb visits Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has visited Afghanee evacuees at Camp Atterbury.

The governor's office said he went to learn more about "Operation: Allies Welcome." That is the name the government gave the operation to bring refugees into the United States.

Camp Atterbury is about 40-miles south of Indianapolis.

"I'm so proud to see the work being done by the Indiana National Guard and our federal partners in such a short time to help these evacuees," Gov. Holcomb said. "There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us."