Increased user fee hopes to help Knox County Recycling and SWMD catch up

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been a lot of changes in the recycling industry in the last decade or so. That impact has been felt by Knox County residents.

Michelle Smith with Knox County Recycling and Solid Waste Management District explains, "Because republic services closed their drop off, their free drop off to the public, that kind of made recycling pretty inaccessible for most people who live here."

That has left the county's recycling responsibility to the Knox County Recycling and Solid Waste Management District. But the organization says they have only been able to do so much.

Smith says, "We do have a recycling drop-off site in Monroe City at the Blue Jean Center, we have one in Sandborn, and then we also help the Bicknell recycling center there. So those are the only three drop-off locations for the entire county."

The first user fee was put into place in 2003. It hasn't changed since then. However, since then Knox County recycling has been forced to pay for recycling. That has resulted in a five-dollar user fee increase. That makes the total fee 20 dollars per year.

Smith says, "We're playing catch up right now and I am hoping that this extra five dollars will allow us to increase services and make recycling more accessible to the whole county."

Part of making recycling more accessible is setting up a drop-off in Vincennes. Right now the organization is in talks to get a building to handle that.

Smith explains, "I'm so excited about this because there are so many programs and so many things I want to do with the district that I haven't been able to do. So I am so excited about the things to come."