Increase in stolen firearms during riots, local business shares how they're staying proactive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As protests and riots continue throughout the country, reports show an increase in stolen firearms.

News 10 reached out to Steve Ellis, the owner of Top Guns in Terre Haute.

Ellis says while they've had no issues with theft, they've seen a massive increase in gun sales.

In fact, their sales are up by 300%.

Ellis says while they're happy to see sales increase, they are still concerned about potential theft.

In the meantime, they're taking major precautions to avoid any issues.

The building contains 2,000-pound doors, concrete walls that secure knives and guns, and security cameras that are checked daily.

Ellis tells us he's taking precautions not just because of the rioting, but because he feels it's his duty as a business owner.

"We never want to see firearms end up in the wrong hands, we never want to see them end up in the hands of a criminal that is there to use them for ill purposes. As a result, we always do what we can to make sure that the firearms are secure at all times," said Ellis.

Ellis attributes the lack of theft to peaceful protests and a good relationship with law enforcement.

"Not just as a gun shop owner, but as a business owner in the community we are all grateful for the peaceful protests that are taking place so that we're not experiencing in Vigo County, what we have seen in some of these larger cities."

We're told precautions will remain in place as a way to keep these firearms from ending up in the wrong hands.