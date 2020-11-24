COVID-19 leading to an increase in hand eczema

Covid-19 has led to an increase in mask-wearing, surface cleaning, and of course, hand washing. These are all steps taken daily to avoid germs. However, these cleaning routines also create dryness on your hands.

"With the pandemic that we're dealing with and frequent washing and hand sanitizers, there's a lot of patients coming in with eczema," said Lindsay Wilson, a nurse practitioner at Randall Dermatology of Terre Haute.

Some early signs of hand eczema are skin tightness and dryness. After that, you'll notice your skin become red and even flakey. Wilson says it's much easier to get ahead of eczema than to try to fix it.

"Prevention is better than letting it get to a severe point where you have to come in. Prevention would be hand sanitizers with aloe; try to wash with mild cleansers versus the hand sanitizers if possible, and then always follow up with a good hand moisturizer," Wilson explained.

A common misconception is that as long as the label says soap or lotion, it will work. However, products with fragrances can cause harm if you're already experiencing dryness.

"Some of the more perfumey-types of soaps my patients use, they'll start to have more eczema quicker," said Wilson.

Over-the-counter products like Aquaphor, Cerave, or Cetaphil, can help treat mild eczema, but you may need a more potent cream if your symptoms are severe.

"Sometimes, it takes stronger steroids. It would take a prescription. And those things have to be monitored by a provider," Wilson said.

Wilson encourages people to be mindful of what they're washing their hands with and always moisturize after each wash.