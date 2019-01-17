Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police set up perimeter near 24th and Beech Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Incoming cold air could be dangerous to pipes

Experts say there's a simple way to keep most pipes from freezing.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is predicting frigid conditions for the Wabash Valley in the coming days and plumbing experts say now is the time to make sure your pipes are prepared for low temperatures.

"If they freeze long enough they will shatter and then when they do thaw out and you don't know they were frozen that's when you get the big problem," Brian Stewart with B and S Plumbing says.

Plumbing experts say cold air can cause significant damage to pipes. They say to know where your pipes are and take steps to prevent exposing them to low temperatures.

"There are a few things and if the pipes are on the outside wall you can leave your vanity doors open so you can get some of the heat from your house. You can make sure your crawl access and your crawl vents are all closed so your not getting any drafts through there" Stewart says.

Experts say there's a simple way to keep most pipes from freezing.

"You could leave the water running a little bit just so there's constant flow so you can keep the pipes flowing if you don't want to leave a constant drip," Stewart says.

Pipes won't freeze from one cold night but experts urge homeowners to pay attention if the colder air stays for a long time.

"It's not gonna freeze when it's thirty degrees. It takes a cold snap to get it" Stewart says.

Experts say if you think there might be a problem with your pipes to shut off the water and have a plumbing expert look them over immediately.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

Image

TH North Students help raise money for autism

Image

Indiana Foster Care Reform

Image

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center