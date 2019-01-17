Incoming cold air could be dangerous to pipes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 is predicting frigid conditions for the Wabash Valley in the coming days and plumbing experts say now is the time to make sure your pipes are prepared for low temperatures.

"If they freeze long enough they will shatter and then when they do thaw out and you don't know they were frozen that's when you get the big problem," Brian Stewart with B and S Plumbing says.

Plumbing experts say cold air can cause significant damage to pipes. They say to know where your pipes are and take steps to prevent exposing them to low temperatures.

"There are a few things and if the pipes are on the outside wall you can leave your vanity doors open so you can get some of the heat from your house. You can make sure your crawl access and your crawl vents are all closed so your not getting any drafts through there" Stewart says.

Experts say there's a simple way to keep most pipes from freezing.

"You could leave the water running a little bit just so there's constant flow so you can keep the pipes flowing if you don't want to leave a constant drip," Stewart says.

Pipes won't freeze from one cold night but experts urge homeowners to pay attention if the colder air stays for a long time.

"It's not gonna freeze when it's thirty degrees. It takes a cold snap to get it" Stewart says.

Experts say if you think there might be a problem with your pipes to shut off the water and have a plumbing expert look them over immediately.