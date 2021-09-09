Incarcerated Veterans Honor Lives Lost on 9/11

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of veterans incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility commemorated the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

American Legion Post 398 held a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks.

“It is with heavy hearts that we stand here today mourning those that were lost. To their loved ones, we send our sincerest sympathy,” Warden Vanihel said.

The Kyle Snyder American Legion Post 398 was established in 2013.

Post 398 is made up of veteran offenders at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.