Inauguration Day creates teaching moments for local educators and students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inaugurations create teaching moments for local educators and students. News 10 spoke with one Vigo County teacher about these historic lessons.

Jim Kendall is an AP Government teacher at West Vigo High School. He’s recently hosted multiple discussion boards with his students. From the events at Capitol Hill to a potential second impeachment, Kendall lets the students guide the conversation. He says all these events tie together and set the table for Inauguration Day.

Kendall says part of his focus in these discussions has been former Vice President Mike Pence. Kendall’s students read Pence’s letter to Congress. They talked about the role Pence played in certifying the election and maintaining an orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

Kendall says on Wednesday, he focused on Pence being in attendance for the Inauguration and upholding the constitutional duty to maintain that peace.

“This Inauguration amid a pandemic, so it was going to be a limited crowd to begin with, but then also with the events that happened two weeks ago—we had the National Guard and even more restrictions on people being in attendance,” Kendall commented, “I have spent time during the past couple weeks going through historical comparisons with students.”

Kendall says his focus was to show students that Inaugurations have happened in our nation’s history amid crisis and civil unrest. He says that’s what he used as a springboard for discussion to hear from his students.

Kendall says, again, he lets his students guide the conversations in class. He says many of them reflect the feelings that adults have during this time. With Inauguration Day finally happening, he says it’s almost come as a relief.

“They’re just kind of tired, you know? They’re exhausted,” Kendall said, “It seems like elections go on forever. Just the idea that finally we’re making it to January 20th—it’s almost cathartic.”

Kendall says with all that’s happened this year with COVID-19, the drama that unfolded at Capitol Hill, and finally Inauguration Day, he wanted to focus on a huge point of significance that has seemingly gone unnoticed with his students.

“We just inaugurated the first female Vice President in American history,” Kendall exclaimed, “It was really just a side not in class where I said this is something that in a normal year would have been a major headline of the day.”

Kendall says despite a contentious election cycle and civil unrest, individuals who have sworn oaths to uphold the constitution did their duty to make sure the peaceful transfer of power happened yet again in this country.

“I emphasized to students that this is what separates the United States and other strong democracies,” Kendall concluded, “We can build a strong economy. We can have leisure activities like professional sports and movies and entertainment and pop culture because every four years we aren’t having bloodshed in the streets battling it out as to who are leader is going to be. We let the constitution work. That’s to me what a peaceful transfer of power looks like.”

Kendall says he’s looking forward to having these conversations with students in the coming weeks.