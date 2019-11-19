Clear
Inaugural JDRF One Walk to be held on April 5th, 2020 for Type 1 Diabetes Research

The walk in Terre Haute will take place on Sunday, April 5th, 2020, at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Terre Haute, Indiana ― JDRF will host its inaugural JDRF One Walk in Terre Haute taking place on Sunday, April 5th, 2020, at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Organized by local JDRF volunteers, the JDRF One Walk aims to raise money for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy. It is expected to attract supporters representing local businesses, families, schools and other organizations. The walk will bring together the community for a day of inspiration and fun and to help fund JDRF’s vision of a world without T1D.

“The JDRF One Walk events allow us to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes and bring T1D families together with the broader community to show support for this cause. The walk will raise money for research to cure, prevent and treat T1D, and it will fund critical advocacy efforts to help create better and more affordable access to T1D therapies,” said Lindsey Susott, JDRF Staff Member. “We are thankful to Rose-Hulman, whose continuous support helps to make life better for more than 1.25 million people in the United States who have this serious disease.”

JDRF encourages people of all ages to participate in the JDRF One Walk and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun. You can register for the JDRF One Walk by visiting walk.jdrf.org/terrehaute.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults at any age. In T1D, the body's immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, eventually eliminating insulin production from the body. T1D requires rigorous 24/7 monitoring of blood glucose levels to avoid devastating complications. Its onset is sudden and unpreventable, and it is unrelated to diet or lifestyle.

Donations from the JDRF Walks enable research on how to prevent, treat and ultimately cure T1D.

This research has led to life-changing drugs, treatments and devices, many of which have already moved into clinical trials and real-world testing.

For any questions, help registering or for sponsorship information; please contact Lindsey at 812.202.1381 or lsusott@jdrf.org

