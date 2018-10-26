In the Zone: Friday Night Football Scores

Evansville Mater Dei - 40
Linton - 21
Terre Haute South - 37
Terre Haute North - 31
Attica - 20
Park Heritage - 16
Evansville Central - 35
Northview - 21
North Central - 57
Tecumseh - 0
Southridge - 40
North Knox - 22
North Vermillion - 35
Seeger - 14
Sullivan - 27
Monrovia - 7
