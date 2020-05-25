In-person early voting for Indiana primary election starts Tuesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In-person early voting starts Tuesday for the Indiana primary election.

The Vigo County Clerk's Office adopted the following procedures for in-person voting:

Maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet while in line and inside the Vote Center. Help protect fellow voters by wearing your face mask. Use the provided stylus on all machines. Do not touch any other surface in the Vote Center. All styluses will be sanitized after each use. Hand sanitizer will be available outside of the Vote Center. Do not touch the election machines or paper ballots after using hand sanitizer as the alcohol can cause damage.

In addition, SERVPRO representatives will be sterilizing all equipment, doors, tables, chairs and high touch points after each use using EPA disinfectant. Continuous cleaning of the area will be done at each vote center.

"The Vigo County Clerk's Office has been working to provide safe, efficient solutions to voting in response to the pandemic. Our vote centers have undergone extensive protocols to ensure the safety of voters." states Brad Newman, Vigo County Clerk.

Election officials in Vigo County say the approved vote centers were selected based on the ability to accommodate social distancing to create a safer environment for voters.

The approved locations are as follows:

Vigo County Annex Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Election Day June 2, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Haute City Center (Honey Creek Mall)

IBEW Local Union #725

TH South Vigo High School

TH North Vigo High School

West Vigo Middle School

Vigo County Solid Waste Management

Meadows Banquet Center Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Election Day June 2, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.



"We extend our thanks to the eight vote centers that are donating their facilities, especially those who are volunteering their space due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the processes we have in place, we encourage everyone to cast their vote," states Newman.

People who requested absentee ballots via mail need to return them to their County Clerk's Office by noon on Election Day, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's Office.