'In over 20 years I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent...'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State's homecoming game didn't end how a lot of people wanted, and some students say the festivities leading up to the big game felt off too.

"When I got to tent city, honestly it wasn't nothing like how it was last year," Victoria Flores, ISU student said.

She says this year was different than years past. Assistant police chief Sean Keen says even leading up to tent city was different than in the past.

"This year, in the over 20 years that I've been on the police department, this year was the most violent that I've ever experienced," Keen said.

He says THPD responded to more than 8 calls about fights in less than 2 hours.

"The walk" starts at Ballyhoo tavern on the morning of homecoming. Anyone who joins in walks all the way to the stadium and to tent city, that's where people say things got out of hand.

"I look up and see someone running down tent city," Flores said. "Then running back up and the police chasing them."

Keen says one thing that contributes to this is people have set up tents on "the walk" in between bars selling alcohol and encouraging more drinking.

He says that's something the city and university need to consider when next years homecoming rolls around.

"I think we as a city and ISU are going to have to look at what we want this to look like going forward," Keen said. "Is this going to be something safe for members of your family to go and enjoy this game or are we going to continue to experience what we experienced over the weekend."

Flores says she credits a lot of the incidents and fights to people who are from out of town.

She says ISU students just wanted to have a fun and memorable homecoming and for everyone to feel safe.

"Nobody is going to want to come here if every time they think about Indiana State's homecoming, Oh fights, oh police shutting it down, oh shooting, oh you're gonna get hurt," she said. "Just kinda cool out."